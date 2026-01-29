Gillette India Q3FY26 profit surges 37% to ₹172.46 crore, declares dividend

Shaving products maker Gillette India Ltd on Thursday reported a 36.9 per cent increase in profit to ₹172.46 crore for the December quarter of FY26 on a year-to-year basis.

The company had reported a profit of ₹125.97 crore in the October-December quarter of the preceding year, according to a BSE filing from Gillette India.

Its revenue from operations increased 15.23 per cent to ₹790 crore in the December quarter. It was at ₹685.55 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Gillette India's total expenses were up 7.16 per cent in the December quarter to ₹565.38 crore.

Its revenue from the grooming segment was up 13.39 per cent to ₹647.06 crore in the December quarter.

Revenue from oral care was up 24.4 per cent to ₹142.94 crore.

The total income of Gillette India, which includes other income, was at ₹797.52 crore, up 14.79 per cent in the December quarter of FY26.

Moreover, Gillette India has declared an interim dividend of ₹180 per equity Share, which also includes a one-time special dividend of ₹60 per Equity Share for the financial year 2025-26.

Shares of Gillette India Ltd on Thursday settled at ₹8,303, up 5.62 per cent from the previous close.