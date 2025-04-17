Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ITC set to acquire 24 Mantra Organic brand in Rs 472.5 crore deal

ITC set to acquire 24 Mantra Organic brand in Rs 472.5 crore deal

It has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Sresta Natural Bioproducts Private Limited (SNBPL), ITC said in a regulatory filing

ITC

Over the cost of acquisition, ITC said it is up to Rs 472.50 crore on a cash-free debt-free basis. | Company logo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Multi-conglomerate ITC on Thursday said it will acquire Sresta Natural Bioproducts, engaged in the manufacturing and sale of organic packaged food products under the 24 Mantra Organic brand, for about Rs 472.50 crore.

It has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Sresta Natural Bioproducts Private Limited (SNBPL), ITC said in a regulatory filing.

The acquisition is "in line with the strategy to augment the company's future-ready portfolio, the transaction will fortify ITC's presence and market standing in the high growth organic products segment in both Indian and overseas markets," it added.

SNBPL's portfolio comprises a wide range of over 100 organic products, spanning branded grocery staples, spices and condiments, edible oils, and beverages, among others. Besides, it has a strong international presence with a deep connection with the Indian diaspora.

 

"The share acquisition is expected to be completed in Q1 of FY 2025-26 or such later date as may be mutually agreed upon by the Parties," ITC said.

Also Read

Indian companies that made bold acquisitions abroad have often seen their overseas revenue outstrip domestic growth, despite the robust pace of India's economic growth.

ITC to acquire '24 Mantra Organic' maker SNBPL for Rs 472.50 crore

Sanjiv Puri, Sanjiv

India much better placed to deal with Trump tariffs: ITC Chairman

stock market, share market, stocks

Breakout stocks: ITC, Jyothy Labs can rally up to 18%, show charts

ITC

ITC rebounds 6% from Monday's low; analysts remain positive on the stock

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty

Stocks to Watch, Apr 1, 2025: HAL, auto stocks, ABREL, ITC, IndiGo, Gail

Over the cost of acquisition, ITC said it is up to Rs 472.50 crore on a cash-free debt-free basis.

"The share purchase agreements, comprising Rs 400 crore payable upfront at closing and up to Rs 72.50 crore payable in the next 24 months post Closing," it said.

The company further said that this investment is in line with the 'ITC Next' strategy articulated by Chairman Sanjiv Puri that focusses also on building a future-ready portfolio of products that serve evolving consumer needs.

"We are excited to have 24 Mantra Organic as part of ITC's Foods Business's portfolio of nutrition-led healthy foods products. 24 Mantra Organic has built a robust backend and sourcing network which is core to its trusted organic products portfolio," ITC Wholetime Director Hemant Malik said.

SNBPL founder and Managing Director Rajashekar Reddy Seelam said: "ITC shares a common vision to promote sustainable livelihoods for farmers and ensure healthy lifestyles for consumers. We are confident that ITC's strengths in product development expertise and distribution strength across channels will help in taking 24 Mantra Organic to millions of homes..."  SNBPL, incorporated in March 2004, recorded a revenue of Rs 306.1 crore in FY 2023-24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IDFC Bank

IDFC First Bank gets ₹7,500 crore investment from Warburg Pincus, ADIA

PremiumAshok Mehta, Managing Director, Suchi Semicon

Suchi Semicon looks to churn out 3-4 million chips per day: MD Ashok Mehta

Infosys

IT major Infosys to hire 20,000 fresh engineering graduates in FY26

PremiumBhagwati Products' cofounder, Rahul Sharm

PLI for mobiles must extend beyond FY26: Bhagwati Products cofounder

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS partners with AI firm Vianai Systems, founded by Vishal Sikka

Topics : ITC Packaged food makers Organic food brands

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon