Friday, October 17, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JSW Energy Q2 results: PAT drops 17% to ₹705 crore, revenue up 55%

JSW Energy Q2 results: PAT drops 17% to ₹705 crore, revenue up 55%

The company added 443 megawatts of organic renewable energy capacity during the quarter, taking total installed capacity to 13,211 megawatts

JSW energy

JSW Energy reports 17% fall in PAT to ₹705 crore in Q2FY26; revenue rises 55% on new projects and acquisitions, while EBITDA grows 67%. | Image: X@JSWEnergy

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Energy Ltd, part of the $23-billion JSW Group, on Friday reported a 17 per cent drop in profit after tax (PAT) for the September quarter at ₹705 crore compared to ₹853 crore posted in the same quarter of the previous financial year, on account of capitalisation of new projects.
 
During the quarter, total revenue increased 55 per cent to ₹5,361 crore from ₹3,459 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, resulting in EBITDA growth of 67 per cent to ₹3,180 crore, driven by organic capacity additions and contributions from the Mahanadi and O2 Power acquisitions.
 
“Strategic acquisitions boosted EBITDA growth as the Mahanadi plant contributed an incremental ₹807 crore, while O2 Power contributed ₹267 crore of EBITDA during the quarter,” the company said in a statement.
 
 
The company added 443 megawatts of organic renewable energy capacity during the quarter, taking total installed capacity to 13,211 megawatts. Net power generation increased by 52 per cent to 14.9 billion units.
 
“We are pleased to report a strong quarterly performance, with earnings growth primarily driven by healthy organic capacity additions and the recently completed inorganic capacities of Mahanadi and O2 Power,” Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sharad Mahendra said.
 
The company is chasing ambitious targets to add 30 gigawatts of power generation capacity and 40 gigawatt hours of storage to its portfolio by 2030. Its share price on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed at ₹540.70, down 1.45 per cent compared to the previous close.

More From This Section

Reliance

RIL Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 9.6% to ₹ 18,165 cr, revenue up 10%

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

LTTS Q2 results: PAT up 3% to ₹328.7 cr, revenue rises 16% to ₹2,979 cr

JSW Steel

JSW Steel Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 269.7% to ₹1,623 crore

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Bank of India Q2 FY26 results: Net profit rises 7.6% to ₹2,554 crore

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Tata Technologies Q2 results: PAT up 5% aided by non-auto business growth

Topics : JSW Energy JSW Group EBITDA Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon