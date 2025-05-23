Friday, May 23, 2025 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Q4 results today: JSW Steel, Ashok Leyland, Glenmark Pharma on May 23

Q4 results today: JSW Steel, Ashok Leyland, Glenmark Pharma on May 23

Q4 FY25 company results today: Reliance Infrastructure, Afcons and Narayana Hrudayalaya will be among 202 companies to post earnings reports for the January-March quarter

BSE building, Mumbai: Investors will closely be watching 202 companies who will release their Q4 results for FY25 on May 23 (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

JSW Steel, Ashok Leyland, Ashoka Buildcon, Reliance Infrastructure, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Afcons, and Narayana Hrudayalaya will be among 202 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday, May 23. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
 
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills, Patron Exim, Prospect Consumer Products, Permanent Magnets, Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals, Phoenix Township, Pix Transmissions, Polylink Polymers, Pradhin, Prakash Industries, PSP Projects Ltd, Quintegra Solutions, Radiant Cash Management Services, Ramco Industries, and others from the mid- and small-cap space will also be releasing their quarterly and yearly performance report today. 
 

Market overview May 23

Markets ended lower on Thursday, May 22, 2025, as broad-based selling across sectors weighed on sentiment. The BSE Sensex dropped 644.64 points, or 0.79 per cent, to close at 80,951.99, after trading between 80,489.92 and 81,323.24. The NSE Nifty50 also declined 203.75 points, or 0.82 per cent, to settle at 24,609.70.
 
On Friday, May 23, markets will be guided by Q4 earnings, foreign investor activity, bond yields, and global cues, particularly movements in US Treasury yields.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates 

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 23

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Afcons Infrastructure, AIA Engineering, Anupam Rasayan India, Apollo Micro Systems, Ashoka Buildcon, Ashok Leyland, Azad Engineering, Balkrishna Industries, BEML, Cello World, Devyani International, Dreamfolks Services, Finolex Industries, Fusion Finance, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, GE Vernova T&D India, JSW Steel, Jtekt India, Linde India, Lux Industries, Narayana Hrudayalaya, PSP Projects, Ramco Industries, Reliance Infrastructure, Timken India, and West Coast Paper Mills are scheduled to report their Q4 results today, May 23.
 

First Published: May 23 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

