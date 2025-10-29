Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DCM Shriram Q2 profit more than doubles to ₹159 cr, revenue at ₹1,108 cr

DCM Shriram Q2 profit more than doubles to ₹159 cr, revenue at ₹1,108 cr

DCM Shriram factory | Photo: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

DCM Shriram Ltd has reported a 2.5-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 158.72 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 62.92 crore in the year-ago period.

DCM Shriram Ltd is involved in diversified businesses across chemicals, vinyl, agriculture, and building materials.

The total income rose to Rs 3,531.26 crore during the July-September period of 2025-26 from Rs 3,183.98 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The revenue of the chemicals and vinyl verticals grew to Rs 1,108.40 crore from Rs 777.36 crore.

 

During the last fiscal year, DCM Shriram had posted a net profit of Rs 604.27 crore on a total income of Rs 12,883.46 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

