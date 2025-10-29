Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 04:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Radico Khaitan Q2 profit up 73% to ₹140 cr, revenue rises to ₹5,057 cr

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹80.66 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Radico Khaitan said in a regulatory filing

Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan Chairman & Managing Director Lalit Khaitan said, "Supported by a stable raw material scenario, our continued focus on premiumisation, and operating leverage, we delivered strong operating margins while deepening consumer and market engagement." | Source: www.radicokhaitan.com

Liquor maker Radico Khaitan Ltd on Wednesday reported a 73 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 139.56 crore in the September quarter, on the back of robust volume growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 80.66 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Radico Khaitan said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 5,056.72 crore as against Rs 3,906.59 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 4,872.75 crore as compared to Rs 3,795.84 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

 

In the second quarter, total IMFL volume grew by 37.8 per cent to 9.34 million cases; 'prestige & above' segment by 21.7 per cent to 3.89 million cases; and 'regular & others' category by 79.6 per cent to 5.04 million cases, Radico Khaitan said in an investor presentation.

Radico Khaitan Chairman & Managing Director Lalit Khaitan said, "Supported by a stable raw material scenario, our continued focus on premiumisation, and operating leverage, we delivered strong operating margins while deepening consumer and market engagement."  Although the global trade situation has posed short-term challenges for exports, he said, "Our robust domestic portfolio underscores the inherent strength and agility of our business model."  On the way forward, Radico Khaitan Managing Director Abhishek Khaitan said, "The Indian spirits landscape is undergoing a fundamental shift towards premiumisation, and Radico Khaitan is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation."  With a strong innovation pipeline, expanding distribution, and consistent brand investments, the company is entering the next phase of accelerated, high-quality growth, both in India and across international markets, Abhishek said.

