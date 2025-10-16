Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 07:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / LTIMindtree Q2 net profit rises 12%, revenue up 10% on BFSI strength

LTIMindtree Q2 net profit rises 12%, revenue up 10% on BFSI strength

LTIMindtree's deal wins for the quarter totaled $1.59 billion, compared with $1.63 billion in the previous quarter and $1.3 billion a year earlier

LTIMindtree's shares closed 0.2 per cent higher on Thursday ahead of the results. (Photo: LTIMindtree)

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian IT services company LTIMindtree reported bigger-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday on strong performance in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, its largest segment.

Its net profit for the quarter rose 12 per cent and consolidated sales for the quarter climbed 10.2 per cent, beating analysts' average estimates of 12.77 billion rupees and 102.37 billion rupees, respectively, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The Mumbai-headquartered company, which generates nearly 75 per cent of its revenue from America, reported a 3.6 per cent rise in revenue from the region.

In July, chief executive Venugopal Lambu told Reuters that the company was aiming for near double-digit revenue growth by the end of the fiscal year.

 

Larger peers Tata Consultancy Services, HCLTech and Tech Mahindra also beat quarterly revenue estimates and said they expect the second half of this fiscal to be better than the first in terms of overall demand.

LTIMindtree's deal wins for the quarter totaled $1.59 billion, compared with $1.63 billion in the previous quarter and $1.3 billion a year earlier.

Its shares closed 0.2 per cent higher on Thursday ahead of the results.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

