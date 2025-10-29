Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday reported a 15.6 per cent growth in profit for the second quarter of the current financial year at Rs 3,926 crore, amid higher revenue.
The company’s revenue from operations during the quarter rose 10.4 per cent to Rs 67,984 crore. S N Subrahmanyan, chairperson and managing director, said the company has reported a well-rounded financial performance across all parameters.
“Our ability to repeatedly secure large orders across segments and geographies is a true testimony to the company’s leadership position in the EPC domain. The consistent execution across a diverse portfolio highlights our strength in effectively navigating local or global challenges,” he said.
The profit, however, missed Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of Rs 4,004.7 crore. The revenue also missed the analysts’ estimate of Rs 70,478.1 crore. L&T’s other income during the September quarter went up by 25.69 per cent to Rs 1,384.28 crore.
The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter under review stood at Rs 6,806 crore, up 7 per cent year-on-year. Its Ebitda margin stood at 10 per cent, compared to 10.3 per cent in Q2FY25.
“The quarter that went by, and indeed the half year, is by no means an easy period of time. There were several moving parts, both in the domestic economy and in international markets. Amid all of these volatile elements, we retained our focus, navigated through the turbulence, consolidated our market presence wherever required, strengthened our partnerships, stayed competitive, and stayed relevant for all our customers. We believe that it is these endeavours that have helped us perform consistently, quarter after quarter,” said R Shankar Raman, whole-time director and chief financial officer, L&T.
The company’s total expenses during the quarter grew 10.38 per cent to Rs 63,031.70 crore.
Infrastructure projects drive domestic order book growth
The company received new orders worth Rs 1.15 trillion during the quarter, up 44.64 per cent. International orders stood at Rs 75,561 crore, accounting for 65 per cent of the total order inflow.
The company’s domestic orders in Q2FY26 grew by 34 per cent to Rs 40,000 crore. “For the domestic orders, the bulk of the heavy lifting was done by the infrastructure segment,” Raman said.
L&T’s consolidated order book stood at Rs 6.67 trillion at the end of September 2025, up 30.69 per cent year-on-year. The share of international orders remained at around 49 per cent.
The company said the global economy continues to face growth challenges due to increasing trade protectionism and persisting regional conflicts, and that global GDP growth is projected lower at 3.0 per cent as ongoing policy uncertainties, including trade and tariff policies, impact investment and supply chains.
It said the GCC economy is likely to remain stable, led by a rebound in oil output, stable inflation, and continued investment in non-oil sectors, and that the current policy environment remains positive.
“Against this economic backdrop, the company has the necessary capability and flexibility to continuously rebalance its approach and strategy to benefit under the ever-changing business environment. The company remains focused on tapping emerging opportunities, investing in and growing its new businesses, and ensuring long-term sustainable growth for its stakeholders,” the company added.
Sequentially, L&T’s revenue grew 6.8 per cent, while its profit grew 8.5 per cent. The company’s share price on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed at Rs 3,951.70 on Tuesday.
In the first half of 2025–26, the company’s revenue grew 12.84 per cent to Rs 1.31 trillion, while its profit grew 22.03 per cent to Rs 7,543.28 crore.
The company secured orders worth Rs 2.1 trillion, registering a year-on-year growth of 39 per cent, while international orders stood at Rs 1.24 trillion, constituting 59 per cent of the total order inflow. “In H1FY26, while international orders grew by 51 per cent, domestic orders increased by 26 per cent. Another nugget is that nearly 51 per cent of the order inflow for the half year is from the private sector, and that is a bit of a welcome relief from the very subdued order intake from the private sector in the previous year,” Raman added.
L&T’s debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.09 as of September 30, 2025, against 1.17 as of September 30, 2024.