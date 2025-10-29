Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 08:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Ixigo posts ₹3.4 crore loss in Q2 FY26 despite 37% revenue growth

Ixigo posts ₹3.4 crore loss in Q2 FY26 despite 37% revenue growth

Despite a 37% rise in revenue to Rs 282.7 crore, ixigo slipped into a Rs 3.4-crore loss in Q2FY26 amid higher costs; buses and flights led growth

ixigo

ixigo recorded robust growth across segments, with GTV in the buses category rising 51 per cent year-on-year and in flights by 29 per cent year-on-year.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tech travel platform ixigo on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.4 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026 (FY26) due to increased operational costs in a seasonally weak quarter.
 
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 13 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, revenue from operations rose 37 per cent to Rs 282.7 crore from Rs 206.4 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s gross transaction value (GTV) grew 23 per cent to Rs 4,347.5 crore year-on-year.
 
Buses and flights drive growth across verticals
  “Despite Q2 facing some capacity headwinds, ixigo continued its resilient momentum and grew faster than the overall market year-on-year in all lines of business, with buses and flights leading the growth and trains maintaining our OTA market leadership,” said Aloke Bajpai, group chief executive officer, in a post-earnings release.
 
 
Prosus stake to support AI-first expansion strategy 

“The fundraise provides the balance sheet required to fulfil our long-term aspiration of delivering the best AI-first customer experience for travel and fuels our expansion into new categories and markets,” Bajpai said, referring to Prosus acquiring a 15.16 per cent stake in the company.
 
Strong GTV growth led by bus and flight categories 
The company recorded robust growth across segments, with GTV in the buses category rising 51 per cent year-on-year and in flights by 29 per cent year-on-year.
 
Festival and monsoon travel boost demand 
Factors such as a 35–50 per cent increase in monsoon travel, strong demand for long weekend getaways, and a 65 per cent rise in advance bookings across key metros for the festival season supported growth during the quarter.
 

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

