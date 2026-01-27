Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 11:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PC Jeweller Q3FY26: Profit rises 28% to ₹190 cr on strong festive demand

Total income grew to ₹900.51 crore in the October-December period of this fiscal from ₹683.44 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 11:49 PM IST

PC Jeweller Ltd on Tuesday reported a 28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹190.10 crore in the quarter ended December, mainly on festive demand.

Its net profit stood at ₹147.96 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income grew to ₹900.51 crore in the October-December period of this fiscal from ₹683.44 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

PC Jeweller MD Balram Garg said the company has posted a resilient operational performance in the third quarter of this fiscal, "driven by continued consumer demand during the festive and wedding season."  On the balance sheet front, he said the company continues to make steady progress towards its stated objective of becoming debt-free.

 

"Since the execution of the settlement agreement with banks on 30 September 2024, the company has reduced its outstanding debt by approximately 68 per cent, reflecting a significant improvement in its financial position and reaffirming management's focus on financial discipline and deleveraging," Garg said.

The company remains focused on strengthening core operations, expanding retail presence through owned and franchise formats, he added.

During the first nine months of this fiscal, PC Jeweller's net profit rose to ₹561.57 crore from ₹482.92 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹2,603.32 crore during the April-December period of this fiscal from ₹1,671.77 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

PC Jeweller is one of the leading jewellery firms in the country. It has around 50 physical stores across 12 states.

Topics : PC Jewellers Q3 results Company News

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 11:49 PM IST

