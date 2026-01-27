Asian Paints Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 4.6% to ₹1,059 crore

Asian Paints’ net profit fell 4.6 per cent to ₹1,059.9 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2026 (Q3FY26), on the back of subdued demand.

India’s largest paint maker reported net sales of ₹8,867.0 crore on Tuesday, up 3.7 per cent from the previous year. International sales increased by 6.3 per cent to ₹869.6 crore, led by steady performance in key markets of UAE, Sri Lanka, and Ethiopia. In constant currency terms, sales increased by 4.2 per cent.

Profit before interest, depreciation and tax was ₹1,850.1 crore, up 1.1 per cent.

The India decorative business delivered 7.9 per cent volume growth, with revenue up 2.8 per cent. The overall coatings business’ revenue grew 4.4 per cent.

“This reflects the sustained momentum delivered through persistent actions across our identified growth initiatives, even as the broader market faced persistent competitive intensity, and subdued demand conditions,” said Amit Syngle, managing director & chief executive officer of Asian Paints said in its earnings release.

“We have intensified our brand-building efforts, launched a robust wave of retailing initiatives and introduced a wide range of innovative product and service propositions. Our disciplined cost management, backward integration efforts and enhanced operational efficiencies enabled us to fuel these brand investments, while simultaneously improving our operating margins,” he added.

The company’s industrial coatings segment registered good double-digit growth, boosting the paint maker’s overall coatings performance.

“As the external environment remains dynamic, we continue to drive differentiated strategies, harness our structural strengths, and embrace technology to sustain momentum, respond with agility, creating long-term value for all stakeholders,” Syngle added.