Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 07:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Asian Paints Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 4.6% to ₹1,059 crore

Asian Paints Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 4.6% to ₹1,059 crore

India's largest paint maker reported net sales of Rs 8,867.0 crore, up 3.7 per cent from the previous year

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Asian Paints’ Q3 FY26 profit fell 4.6% to ₹1,059.9 crore amid subdued demand, even as decorative volumes grew and industrial coatings posted double-digit growth.

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 7:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Asian Paints’ net profit fell 4.6 per cent to ₹1,059.9 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2026 (Q3FY26), on the back of subdued demand.
 
India’s largest paint maker reported net sales of ₹8,867.0 crore on Tuesday, up 3.7 per cent from the previous year. International sales increased by 6.3 per cent to ₹869.6 crore, led by steady performance in key markets of UAE, Sri Lanka, and Ethiopia. In constant currency terms, sales increased by 4.2 per cent.
 
Profit before interest, depreciation and tax was ₹1,850.1 crore, up 1.1 per cent.
 
The India decorative business delivered 7.9 per cent volume growth, with revenue up  2.8 per cent. The overall coatings business’ revenue grew 4.4 per cent. 
 
 
“This reflects the sustained momentum delivered through persistent actions across our identified growth initiatives, even as the broader market faced persistent competitive intensity, and subdued demand conditions,” said Amit Syngle, managing director & chief executive officer of Asian Paints said in its earnings release. 

Also Read

Axis Bank, Axis

Axis Bank up 6% on Q3 show; analysts bullish on asset quality, loan growth

Marico

Marico Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 12% to ₹447 crore, revenue jumps 27%

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Stock Market Close: Sensex jumps 320 pts in last hour rally; Nifty ends at 25,175; Metals outperform

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Asian Paints Q3FY26 result: Profit falls 4.6% to ₹1,059 cr, revenue up 3.9%

IFB Industries share price slumped over 17% on Tuesday

IFB Industries shares plunge over 17% post Q3 results; Profit dips 23% YoY

 
“We have intensified our brand-building efforts, launched a robust wave of retailing initiatives and introduced a wide range of innovative product and service propositions. Our disciplined cost management, backward integration efforts and enhanced operational efficiencies enabled us to fuel these brand investments, while simultaneously improving our operating margins,” he added. 
 
The company’s industrial coatings segment registered good double-digit growth, boosting the paint maker’s overall coatings performance. 
 
“As the external environment remains dynamic, we continue to drive differentiated strategies, harness our structural strengths, and embrace technology to sustain momentum, respond with agility, creating long-term value for all stakeholders,” Syngle added.

More From This Section

WeWork

WeWork India Q3FY26 results: Net profit at ₹16.78 crore on higher revenue

BSE, Stock Markets

Q3 results: Asian Paints, WeWork India, Vodafone Idea, 56 others on Jan 27

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO of Axis Bank

Axis Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹6,490 cr, NII at ₹14,287 cr

Axis Bank, Axis

Axis Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹6,490 cr, NII at ₹14,287 cr

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement's Q3FY26 profit grows 27% Y-o-Y, beats analyst estimates

Topics : Asian Paints paints industry Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKRM Ayurveda IPO AllotmentBox Office CollectionBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance