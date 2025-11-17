Monday, November 17, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Microsoft India profit rises 39% to ₹1.2K cr in FY25, revenue at ₹28,754 cr

Microsoft India profit rises 39% to ₹1.2K cr in FY25, revenue at ₹28,754 cr

The company had posted a profit of Rs 898 crore in the financial year (FY) 2024

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

IT giant Microsoft India has reported a 38.66 per cent rise in its profit to Rs 1,245.18 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, according to its regulatory filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler on Monday.

Its revenue from operations increased by 27.44 per cent to Rs 28,754.77 crore during FY25 from Rs 22,561.91 crore a year ago.

An email query sent to Microsoft India on its financial performance elicited no reply.

The total revenue surged 28 per cent to Rs 29,303 crore.

 

"Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited...reported its revenues for the financial year 2024-25 as Rs 29,303 crore, a 28 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company's total expenses for the fiscal year were reported as Rs 27,624 crore," Tofler said.

The major expense component of the company is cost royalty, which increased by about 29 per cent on a year-over-year basis to Rs 20,294.13 crore in FY25 from Rs 15,738.1 crore in the preceding fiscal.

According to Tofler's analysis, Microsoft India's employee cost increased by 14.5 per cent to Rs 1567.9 crore during the period under review from Rs 1,368.6 crore in FY24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Company Results Microsoft India Q2 results

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

