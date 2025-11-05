Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 08:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Microsoft 365 Copilot to offer in-country data processing in India

Microsoft 365 Copilot to offer in-country data processing in India

India among first four markets to get local data processing for Microsoft 365 Copilot by end-2025, aimed at boosting trust and regulatory compliance

Aashish Aryan
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Software and services conglomerate Microsoft on Wednesday announced that it will start offering the option of in-country data processing for Indian customers using Microsoft 365 Copilot by the end of 2025.
 
India is among the top four markets globally to receive this feature, alongside Australia, the United Kingdom, and Japan.
 
“As every organisation evolves to become a Frontier Firm—human-led, agent-operated—trust is the foundation that powers AI transformation for governments and enterprises worldwide. Where and how data is processed and stored by AI-powered services helps further reinforce that foundation of trust,” Paul Lorimer, corporate vice president of Office 365 Enterprise and Cloud Engineering at Microsoft, said in a blog post.
 
 
Global rollout through 2026
 
Microsoft will expand the in-country data processing option for Microsoft 365 Copilot users to 14 more countries by the end of 2026. These include Canada, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, among others.

The company said the initiative aims to help customers—particularly those in government and highly regulated industries—gain “an additional option for governance, security, and regulatory compliance.”
 
“With in-country processing, Copilot interactions are processed, under normal operations, in data centres located within a nation’s borders, giving customers greater control over their data,” Lorimer said. “In-country data processing can also improve performance by reducing latency, delivering an even more responsive Copilot experience.”
 
Focus on compliance and data sovereignty
 
Microsoft 365 is a cloud-based subscription suite that offers productivity applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive. In-country data processing allows for the collection, storage, and analysis of user data within a nation’s borders—ensuring compliance with local regulations on data privacy and sovereignty.
 
Several major technology companies have started implementing in-country data residency and processing options to meet government requirements and rising concerns over data control and localisation. These include offerings for cloud services, AI tools, and APIs.
 
Earlier this year, in May, OpenAI—of which Microsoft holds a 27 per cent stake—announced that it would begin storing data of Indian users of ChatGPT Enterprise, ChatGPT Edu, and the OpenAI API platform within India. The move was aimed at helping businesses meet local data sovereignty and compliance requirements when building AI-powered solutions.
 

Topics : Microsoft 365 Microsoft Copilot Microsoft India

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

