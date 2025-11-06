Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NHPC Q2 results: Net profit rises nearly 15% to ₹1,219 cr on higher income

The company had a consolidated net profit of ₹1,060.34 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2024, according to a regulatory filing

NHPC, Hydro power

Total income rose to Rs 3,629.98 crore in the quarter against Rs 3,402.09 crore in the same period a year ago. | Wikimedia commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday posted a nearly 15 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,219.28 crore in the September quarter compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,060.34 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 3,629.98 crore in the quarter against Rs 3,402.09 crore in the same period a year ago.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

