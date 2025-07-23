Westlife Foodworld Q1 results: PAT dips 62% despite rise of 6% in sales

Westlife Foodworld, operator of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India, on Wednesday reported a decline of 62.5 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1.22 crore in the June quarter.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.25 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Westlife Foodworld.
However, its sale rose 6.45 per cent to Rs 653.25 crore in the June quarter of FY26. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 613.64 crore.
Total expenses of Westlife Foodworld in the June quarter climbed 7.43 per cent to Rs 662.78 crore.
Westlife Foodworld's total income, which includes other incomes, increased 7 per cent to Rs 664.44 crore in the June quarter In a separate filing, Westlife Foodworld informed that its board in a meeting held on Wednesday approved an interim dividend of 75 paise per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for FY26.
This is on the basis of the financial performance by the company in the June quarter.
Shares of Westlife Foodworld Ltd on Wednesday were trading at Rs 770.25 apiece on the BSE at 1502 hours, up 1.29 per cent from the previous close.
