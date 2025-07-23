Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Westlife Foodworld Q1 results: PAT dips 62% despite rise of 6% in sales

Westlife Foodworld Q1 results: PAT dips 62% despite rise of 6% in sales

However, its sale rose 6.45 per cent to Rs 653.25 crore in the June quarter of FY26. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 613.64 crore

mcdonalds

Total expenses of Westlife Foodworld in the June quarter climbed 7.43 per cent to Rs 662.78 crore. | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Westlife Foodworld, operator of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India, on Wednesday reported a decline of 62.5 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1.22 crore in the June quarter.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.25 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Westlife Foodworld.

However, its sale rose 6.45 per cent to Rs 653.25 crore in the June quarter of FY26. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 613.64 crore.

Total expenses of Westlife Foodworld in the June quarter climbed 7.43 per cent to Rs 662.78 crore.

 

Westlife Foodworld's total income, which includes other incomes, increased 7 per cent to Rs 664.44 crore in the June quarter  In a separate filing, Westlife Foodworld informed that its board in a meeting held on Wednesday approved an interim dividend of 75 paise per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for FY26.

This is on the basis of the financial performance by the company in the June quarter.

Shares of Westlife Foodworld Ltd on Wednesday were trading at Rs 770.25 apiece on the BSE at 1502 hours, up 1.29 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

stock market, trading, stocks

Q1 results today: Infosys, Dr. Reddys Lab, Bajaj Housing among 60 companies

Mahindra Finance

Mahindra Finance Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹530 crore

Ganesh Narayanan, CEO of CreditAccess Grameen

MFI CreditAccess Grameen Q1 net profit down 85% on higher provisions

Paytm

Paytm swings into black, makes ₹122.5 crore net profit in Q1 FY26

United Breweries kingfisher

United Breweries Q1 results: Profit rises 5.9% to ₹184 cr on lower expenses

Topics : Company Results Q1 results McDonald's India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon