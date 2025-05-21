Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Frog Cellsat Q4 results: PAT dips 59.5% to ₹2.9 cr despite revenue growth

Frog Cellsat Q4 results: PAT dips 59.5% to ₹2.9 cr despite revenue growth

Frog Cellsat, a manufacturer of telecom equipment, on Wednesday reported a 59.5 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Frog Cellsat, a manufacturer of telecom equipment, on Wednesday reported a 59.5 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025.

Its income from operations rose 8.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 48.48 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, the company said in a BSE filing.

The maker of telecom equipment, including RF Repeaters, Active DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems), in-building coverage solutions, and interference mitigation systems, has guided for a 30 per cent revenue and EBITDA growth rate for FY26, according to a release.

For the full year, that is FY25, the net profit was up about 52 per cent to Rs 23.55 crore, from Rs 15.51 crore in the previous fiscal. The income from operations stood at Rs 219.38 crore, about 39 per cent more than the preceding fiscal year.

 

The company's Founder & Managing Director Konark Trivedi said: "We are delighted to report a remarkable financial performance in FY25, marked by significant growth across all key metrics. We reported our highest-ever revenue of Rs 2,193.9 million, reflecting a robust 39.1 per cent YoY growth. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA (adjusted for ESPS cost) and PAT (profit after tax) surged by 72.6 per cent and 51.7 per cent, respectively."  The growth has surpassed earlier guidance of 30 per cent growth in revenue, Trivedi pointed out.

"With the anticipated increase in number of airports from 157 in 2024 to 350-400 by 2047, along with renovation and upgradation of existing airports, we foresee a substantial opportunity for the future deployment of DAS solutions. Further, our ongoing investment in SMT line and CCTV business is expected to significantly expand our growth trajectory," Trivedi said.

The company is also expanding footprint in the African and European markets for DAS and Repeaters business.

"Our objective is to capture a share of the global DAS market, which exceeds USD 1 billion (as per Mobile Experts, Inc's In-Building Wireless 2024 Report) where our expertise in designing and implementing in-building coverage solutions provides us with a competitive edge," Trivedi added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

