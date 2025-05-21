Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndiGo Q4 results:Profit jumps 62% to ₹3,068 crore on strong growth

IndiGo Q4 results:Profit jumps 62% to ₹3,068 crore on strong growth

Total income rose to Rs 23,097.5 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 financial year from Rs 18,505.1 crore in the same period a year ago

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
May 21 2025

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Wednesday posted a 62 per cent rise in profit after tax of Rs 3,067.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2025.

In the year-ago period, the profit after tax stood at Rs 1,894.8 crore, according to a release.

Total income rose to Rs 23,097.5 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 financial year from Rs 18,505.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

At a briefing about the results, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline carried 118 million passengers in 2024-25.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10.

 

Shares of the company rose marginally to close at Rs 5,448 apiece on the BSE.

The airline has a fleet of over 400 planes and operates more than 2,200 daily flights connecting domestic and international destinations.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

