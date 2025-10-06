Monday, October 06, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Jubilant FoodWorks' Q2 revenue up 20% at ₹2,340 cr, adds 93 stores

Press Trust of India
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Monday said its consolidated revenue from operations increased 19.7 per cent to Rs 2,340.4 crore in September quarter FY26.

Its standalone revenue from operations, which primarily consists of domestic revenue, was at Rs 1,698.7 crore, up 15.8 per cent on yoy basis, said JFL, part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, in its quarter preview for Q2/FY26.

"As of the quarter's end, the JFL Group network reached 3,480 stores, with a net addition of 93 stores during the quarter," it said.

During the quarter, Domino's India LFL (Like-for-Like) growth was 9.1 per cent and Domino's Turkiye at 5.6 per cent.

 

JFL opened 81 new stores of Domino's in India, taking the total number to 2,321 by end of the quarter. Domino's Turkiye opened one new store and closed one store, ending the quarter with 751 stores.

Besides India, JFL operates the Domino's Pizza chain in international markets as Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

JFL is the leading QSR chain operator with franchise rights for three global brands - Domino's, Popeyes and Dunkin' and two own-brands, Hong's Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAF brand - COFFY in Turkiye.

According to JFL, the figures mentioned in its quarter preview are provisional and subject to limited review by the statutory auditors of the company.

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks on Monday were trading at Rs 621.50 apiece on BSE, down 1.10 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

