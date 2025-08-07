Titan Q1 net profit rises 52.6% on strong jewellery, margin gains

Titan Company’s net profit in the first quarter (April–June) of this financial year (FY26) rose 52.6 per cent, driven by strong sales and margin expansion.
Revenue from operations grew 24.6 per cent to Rs 16,523 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while net profit stood at Rs 1,091 crore. Sequentially, net profit rose 25.3 per cent, and revenue grew 10.8 per cent.
The jewellery major’s profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) was up 41.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,935 crore in the June quarter, with PBIDT margins expanding by 141 basis points to 11.7 per cent.
The owner of Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya saw income from the jewellery business grow 19 per cent to Rs 12,797 crore (excluding bullion and digi-gold sales) on a standalone basis, compared to the same quarter last year.
Its India jewellery business grew 18 per cent to Rs 11,217 crore, and CaratLane posted 39 per cent growth. The international jewellery business grew 49 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 554 crore.
“High gold prices and challenging market conditions saw customers gravitate towards gold purchases, driving better growth in gold jewellery and coins vis-à-vis studded pieces. Ticket size improvement largely offset the impact of elevated gold prices on customer traffic during the quarter… The international jewellery business clocked healthy double-digit growth in both UAE and North America regions, achieving its first-ever profitability,” Titan said in its results release.
The watches and wearables business reported total income of Rs 1,273 crore, up 24 per cent Y-o-Y, with the company calling it an exceptional quarter.
The Eyecare division recorded 13 per cent growth in total income to Rs 238 crore. Emerging businesses — including Indian dresswear (Taneira), fragrances, and fashion accessories (F&FA) — posted income of Rs 108 crore in Q1FY26, a 35 per cent rise over last year.
“Q1FY26 has been an encouraging start to the fiscal year with 21 per cent consolidated revenue growth, demonstrating the strength of our diversified business model. Our jewellery business continues to show remarkable resilience despite headwinds from elevated gold prices. Consumer confidence in gold as both adornment and store of value remains intact, supporting our market leadership position,” said C K Venkataraman, managing director of Titan.
He added that the watches business delivered one of its best-ever quarters, achieving exceptional performance in both revenue and margins. This, he said, validates the company’s premiumisation strategy and the strong consumer connect its brands have built.
“Eyecare has been clocking three quarters of double-digit growth, and we are confident of accelerating this momentum in the coming quarters as we expand our reach and enhance our product offerings. Our emerging brands — SKINN, IRTH, and Taneira — have made substantial progress in optimising their business mix and are well-positioned to capture greater market share,” he added.
Venkataraman also said the company’s international operations continue to deliver strong growth, opening new avenues for expansion. “We remain optimistic about our growth trajectory and our ability to create long-term value across all business segments,” he said.