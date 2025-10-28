Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TVS Motor Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 42% at ₹795 cr, revenue up 25%

TVS Motor Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 42% at ₹795 cr, revenue up 25%

TVS Motor's revenue from operations grew 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹14,051.22 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹11,197.19 crore in the same quarter last year

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Homegrown automobile major TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 42 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at ₹795.48 crore for second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2F26), from ₹560.49 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, the profit grew 30 per cent from ₹610.04 crore. 
The firm's revenue from operations grew 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹14,051.22 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹11,197.19 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, revenue was up 15 per cent from ₹12,210.05 crore. 
TVS Motor also registered its highest ever quarterly sales of of 1.5 million units, up 23 per cent from Q2FY25. Here's a look at segment-wise Y-o-Y growth:
 
 
  • Motorcycle sales rose 20 per cent to around 673,000 units
  • Scooter sales increased 30 per cent to around 639,000 units
  • Two-wheeler exports grew 31 per cent to around 363,000 units
  • Three-wheeler sales jumped 41 per cent to around 53,000 units
     

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

