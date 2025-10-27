Tata Capital Housing Q2 profit jumps 28%, AUM crosses ₹75,000 crore

Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd (TCHFL) reported a 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 440 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26), supported by higher net interest income (NII) and fee income.
Its NII increased 28 per cent YoY to Rs 694 crore, while fee income surged 101 per cent YoY to Rs 181 crore during the reporting quarter. TCHFL is a subsidiary of BSE-listed Tata Capital Ltd.
Sarosh Amaria, Managing Director, TCHFL, said in a statement, “Profit after tax for Q2FY26 stood at Rs 440 crore, reflecting a strong 28 per cent growth over the corresponding period last year, underscoring sustained business momentum and operational resilience.”
AUM crosses Rs 75,000 crore milestone
The company’s assets under management (AUM) grew 30 per cent YoY to Rs 75,636 crore as of September 30, 2025. “The expansion was driven by a well-diversified book and a continued focus on broadening geographic reach,” Amaria added.
Stable asset quality, strong capital position
Its gross stage-three (stressed) loans stood at 0.8 per cent as of September 30, 2025, while net stage-three loans were at 0.3 per cent. The provision coverage ratio was 55.6 per cent as of September 30, 2025. The capital risk adequacy ratio stood at 17.5 per cent.