Bata India Q2 results: Net profit down 73% at ₹13.9 crore on lower revenue

Bata India Q2 results: Net profit down 73% at ₹13.9 crore on lower revenue

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 51.98 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Bata India Ltd said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

Footwear maker Bata India Ltd on Monday reported a 73.26 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.9 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, impacted by lower revenue and higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 51.98 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Bata India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 801.33 crore as compared to Rs 837.14 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Its total expenses in the second quarter were higher at Rs 795.2 crore against Rs 785.09 crore in the year-ago period.

 

Bata India Bata India results Q2 results

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

