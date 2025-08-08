Friday, August 08, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Voltas Q1 results: Profit plunges 58% as early monsoon cools AC demand

Voltas Q1 results: Profit plunges 58% as early monsoon cools AC demand

Revenue from operations also fell 20% to 39.39 billion rupees, steeper than the roughly 10% drop that analysts were expecting

"The onset of summer was delayed and the season concluded abruptly due to early monsoon," Voltas said in a press release. The steeper impact was driven by a high base a year ago, Voltas added, when "a harsh and prolonged summer drove record sales." (Photo: X@myvoltas)

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Air conditioning manufacturer Voltas reported a quarterly profit on Friday that missed estimates by a wide margin as early monsoons dampened demand for residential cooling products.

Net profit fell nearly 58% to 1.4 billion rupees ($15.97 million) in the first quarter from 3.34 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 2.27 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Revenue from operations also fell 20% to 39.39 billion rupees, steeper than the roughly 10% drop that analysts were expecting.

Early onset of monsoon hit summer portfolios of companies ranging from Dabur, which makes cold beverages, to AC and fan manufacturers such as Blue Star and V-Guard.

 

"The onset of summer was delayed and the season concluded abruptly due to early monsoon," Voltas said in a press release. The steeper impact was driven by a high base a year ago, Voltas added, when "a harsh and prolonged summer drove record sales."

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

