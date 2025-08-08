Friday, August 08, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Venky's Q1FY26 results: Profit plunges 79% as poultry business shrinks

Venky's Q1FY26 results: Profit plunges 79% as poultry business shrinks

Panic selling drove down prices during an April heatwave, over concerns about the birds' mortality rate in hotter conditions, Venky's said in a post-earnings call in May

Egg

Venky's poultry and poultry products business has been impacted for months by lower market pricing of broiler birds

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Venky's India posted a nearly 79 per cent drop in first-quarter profit on Friday, as its poultry business margins shrank, with over-supply and curtailed demand leading to lower pricing.

The poultry firm reported a net profit of ₹15.83 crore ($1.81 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared to last year's ₹75.18 crore.

Venky's poultry and poultry products business has been impacted for months by lower market pricing of broiler birds.

Panic selling drove down prices during an April heatwave, over concerns about the birds' mortality rate in hotter conditions, Venky's said in a post-earnings call in May.

Firms such as Venky's are also impacted seasonally, usually during the second and third quarters, when multiple Hindu festivals limit meat and egg consumption, which can lead to a months-long overhang, the company has said.

 

Also Read

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar govt sets up board to protect transgender community's rights

Canada

Asylum not a shortcut to immigration: Canada warns amid surge in claims

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 600 pts; Nifty near 24,400; SMIDs slip; Kalyan Jewellers falls 8%

Biocon

Biopharma stock under ₹500 plunges 4%; what should investors do?

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung offers cashback, no-cost EMI on Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE: Details

Revenue in the poultry and polutry products segment fell 7.4 per cent, resulting in a loss of ₹5.66 crore from the category, compared to a year-ago profit of ₹82.74 crore.

Revenue in Venky's second largest oilseed segment grew 33.6 per cent, aided by firmer pricing of soya and decent demand, the company said.

Venky's processes soya to make edible oil, which it sells in bulk to traders, and de-oiled cake, which it sells as poultry feed to manufacturers.

Its overall revenue rose 7.1 per cent, helped by the growth in the oilseeds segment. However, expenses rose more than 19 per cent.

The company is also foraying into ready-mix spice powders, production for which began in the first quarter.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

State Bank of India, SBI history, SBI 70 years, SBI journey, Imperial Bank of India, SBI deposits 2025, SBI branches India, largest Indian bank, SBI data report, SBI mortgage lender

SBI Q1 FY26 results: Profit up 10% at ₹21,626 crore, NII remains flat

JK Tyre

JK Tyre Q1 results: Net profit down 25% at ₹163.35 cr on high input cost

page industries, jockey, speedo

Page Industries Q1 results: Profit rises 21.5% to ₹200.8 cr, revenue up 3%

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Q1 results today: SBI, Tata Motors, Grasim, Siemens, 239 others on Aug 8

q1 results, company quarter 1

Biocon Q1 results: Net profit down 95%, revenue rises 15% to ₹4,022 cr

Topics : Company Results Venky’s India Venky’s (India) Venkys India Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon