Axiscades Q1 results: Profit rises 24% to ₹21 cr on strong revenue growth

Axiscades had logged a net profit of ₹17 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2024-25, the company said in a statement

Expenses were at ₹226.32 crore, compared to ₹209.55 crore in the corresponding period of FY25. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Engineering solutions provider Axiscades on Friday reported a 24 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹21 crore in the June quarter of FY26, backed by a rise in revenues from core business segments.
 
Axiscades had logged a net profit of ₹17 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2024-25, the company said in a statement.
 
In the first quarter, the company reported a growth of over 9 per cent in its income to ₹254.30 crore, from ₹233.77 crore a year ago.
 
Expenses were at ₹226.32 crore, compared to ₹209.55 crore in the corresponding period of FY25.
 
 
Bengaluru-based Axiscades is an end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider, catering to sectors, including energy, heavy engineering, aerospace, defence, and automotive.
 
Last month, Axiscades bagged ₹600 crore worth of defence orders, which involve development and supply of advanced sub-systems for "some of the most sophisticated indigenous platforms" being developed by leading defence agencies like the DRDO and Defence PSUs.
 
"Our order book and forecast visibility for FY26 and the following years position us for sustained and strong revenue growth of over 40 per cent, with a targeted EBITDA margin of 19.5 per cent. We are committed to topline growth of more than 25 per cent and 300 basis points improvement in EBITDA for the current year," its CEO and MD Alfonso Martinez said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

SBI Q1 FY26 results: Profit up 10% at ₹21,626 crore, NII remains flat

JK Tyre Q1 results: Net profit down 25% at ₹163.35 cr on high input cost

Page Industries Q1 results: Profit rises 21.5% to ₹200.8 cr, revenue up 3%

Q1 results today: SBI, Tata Motors, Grasim, Siemens, 239 others on Aug 8

Biocon Q1 results: Net profit down 95%, revenue rises 15% to ₹4,022 cr

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

