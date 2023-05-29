Adani Transmission Q4 results: Consolidated PAT up 85% YoY to Rs 440 cr

Fourth quarter PAT in the transmission business rose 11 per cent to Rs 221 crore, and distribution PAT stood at Rs 218 crore, rising 478 per cent YoY, aided by a mid-term true-up order by the regulator.

The consolidated revenue from operations during Q4FY23 increased by17 per cent to Rs 3,031 crore as against Rs 2,556 crore in the same quarter of FY 2022.The company reported growth in the operational Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of 28 per cent to Rs 1,570 crore, transmission EBITDA grew 9 per cent to Rs 872 crore, and distribution EBITDA jumped 43 per cent to Rs 834 crore.