close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Adani Transmission Q4 results: Consolidated PAT up 85% YoY to Rs 440 cr

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 17% to Rs 3,031 crore as against Rs 2,556 crore in the same quarter of last year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Adani Transmission

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Transmission on Monday reported 85 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 440 crore year-on-year for the quarter ending March, 2023 (Q4FY23). The same stood at Rs 237 crore in the year-ago period.
The consolidated revenue from operations during Q4FY23 increased by17 per cent to Rs 3,031 crore as against Rs 2,556 crore in the same quarter of FY 2022.

The company reported growth in the operational Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of 28 per cent to Rs 1,570 crore, transmission EBITDA grew 9 per cent to Rs 872 crore, and distribution EBITDA jumped 43 per cent to Rs 834 crore.
Fourth quarter PAT in the transmission business rose 11 per cent to Rs 221 crore, and distribution PAT stood at Rs 218 crore, rising 478 per cent YoY, aided by a mid-term true-up order by the regulator.

Operationally, the transmission system availability was 99.68 per cent in Q4.
 
Energy demand (units sold) improved by 11.5 per cent YoY in Q4FY23, driven by a rise in commercial segment and industrial segment demand

Distribution losses in Q4 were at 4.89 per cent, and collection efficiency remained above 100 per cent.

"AEML continues to provide its customers with a unique proposition of competitive tariffs and renewable energy, with solar and wind accounting for 30 per cent of their energy mix," the company said.

Also Read

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Adani woos bankers: Invites them for a trip to restore confidence

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

Reliance Capital loss narrows to Rs 1,488 cr, expenses fall to Rs 5,949 cr

Torrent Power posts Rs 484 cr Q4 net profit in, income grows to 6,133.70 cr

NBCC (India) Q4 results: Net profit rises 205% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 14%

HeidelbergCement India net profit falls 62.6% to Rs 35 cr in March quarter


“Adani Transmission is well positioned to deliver exponential growth, and we are working towards fulfilling our nation’s massive electricity needs and strengthening our position as a world class utility. We are accelerating the transition to a sustainable and reliable grid and are committed to our pursuit of energizing and ensuring continuous and reliable power supply across all regions through our assets in India. Our focus remains strong on cashflow generation, operational excellence, and governance.," said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

 

Adani Transmissi

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Adani Transmission Q4 Results BS Web Reports Gautam Adani

First Published: May 29 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Adani Transmission Q4 results: Consolidated PAT up 85% YoY to Rs 440 cr

Adani Transmission
2 min read

Zee Media Corporation net loss narrows to Rs 45.8 cr in March quarter

Zee Media
2 min read

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

Conventional 2W makers take prime spot in EV sales, courtesy Bajaj, TVS

Electric Two-wheelers
3 min read

Jaypee Infratech defers approval of financial statements for March quarter

Jaypee infratech
3 min read

Most Popular

Ambani-backed EV maker aims to raise $85 mn, seeks $359 mn valuation

Electric vehicles
2 min read

NBCC (India) Q4 results: Net profit rises 205% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 14%

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

As Go First seeks to plug exit, 200 pilots accept Air India's job offer

Pilots, airlines
3 min read

Goodyear India profit rises 93% to Rs 33.61 crore in March quarter

tyres
2 min read

Why Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta group companies face high debt risk

Vedanta
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon