

The company’s revenue from operation rose by 14.28 per cent to Rs 2,790 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,441 crore in the year-ago period. State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd, on Monday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 108 crore for the March quarter. This is 205 per cent rise from Rs 35.39 crore a year ago, the company statement said.



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The board of directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.54 per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rs 1 per share for the FY 2022-23 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.” Shares of NBCC (India) Ltd, on Monday, ends marginally higher at Rs 42.20 on BSE.



In April 2023, NBCC (India) Ltd said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with SIDBI for development work of their properties across India. The final dividend (if declared) would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM.

Also Read Stocks to Watch: HAL, L&T, Allcargo Logistics, Zee Ent, Power Grid, NBCC Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, BEL, Paytm, Zydus Life, Crompton Greaves, NBCC Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Ultratech, NBCC, Mastek, Tata Comm Suraksha Group's takeover of Jaypee Infratech gets NCLT approval Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Reliance, Ajanta Pharma, Infosys, IRB Infra, REC HeidelbergCement India net profit falls 62.6% to Rs 35 cr in March quarter Goodyear India profit rises 93% to Rs 33.61 crore in March quarter IPCA Laboratories Q4 results: Net profit declines 41% to Rs 76.52 crore Salasar Techno Engineering Q4 doubles to Rs 14.73 cr due to higher income Karnataka Bank Q4 results: Net profit up 171.5%, dividend declared