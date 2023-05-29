close

NBCC (India) Q4 results: Net profit rises 205% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 14%

The company's revenue from operation rose by 14.28 per cent to Rs 2,790 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,441 crore in the year-ago period

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd, on Monday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 108 crore for the March quarter. This is 205 per cent rise from Rs 35.39 crore a year ago, the company statement said.
The company’s revenue from operation rose by 14.28 per cent to Rs 2,790 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 2,441 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of NBCC (India) Ltd, on Monday, ends marginally higher at Rs 42.20 on BSE.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The board of directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.54 per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rs 1 per share for the FY 2022-23 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.”

The final dividend (if declared) would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM.
In April 2023, NBCC (India) Ltd said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with SIDBI for development work of their properties across India.

The MoU (memorandum of understanding) was inked by Pradeep Sharma, CGM (Engg) at NBCC, and Manas Ranjan Hati, DGM at SIDBI, in presence of senior officials from both the sides, the company said in a statement.
NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate development businesses.
First Published: May 29 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

