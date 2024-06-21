Paris 2024: Aditya Birla Capital partners with Indian Olympic Association

Aditya Birla Capital Limited announced its partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the official sponsor of Team India at the Paris Olympics 2024.

As a part of this endeavour, Aditya Birla Capital will launch an integrated marketing campaign featuring leading Indian athletes who will represent the country at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The campaign will encapsulate stories of athletic excellence, overcoming tribulations, struggles leading up to the defining moments of pride, and will be amplified across mediums including digital, OTT, print, outdoor as well as social media platforms.

We extend our sincere gratitude to Aditya Birla Capital for their support and belief in the potential of Indian athletes and in the shared commitment to nurturing sporting talent and cultivating role models for India," IOA president PT Usha said.

"The growing support from brands and corporate India who understand the pivotal role sports play in our nation's development, is truly heartening and encouraging at the same time, Usha added.