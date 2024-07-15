Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Birla Estates acquires 5-acre land in Gurugran to build housing project

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Centure Textiles informed that Birla Estates will expand its footprint in the national capital region (NCR) with a strategic land acquisition in Sector 71, Gurugram

Housing

Gurugram has been a pivotal market for us from the outset: K T Jithendran, MD & CEO at Birla Estates | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Birla Estates has acquired a 5-acre land in Gurugram to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue potential of more than Rs 1,400 crore.
Birls Estates is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Limited and the real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In a regulatory filing on Monday, Centure Textiles informed that Birla Estates will expand its footprint in the national capital region (NCR) with a strategic land acquisition in Sector 71, Gurugram.
"This 5-acre parcel offers a development potential of around 10 lakh square feet and is expected to generate revenue of over INR 1400+ crore with aesthetically designed residences," it said.
K T Jithendran, MD & CEO at Birla Estates, said, "Gurugram has been a pivotal market for us from the outset. The real estate potential in this micro-market is immense and reinforces our strong focus in the Delhi-NCR region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Birla Estates launches interactive AI powered ChatBot LIDEA on WhatsApp

Birla Estates buys land in Pune, to build Rs 2,500 cr housing project

real estate

Birla Estates-Barmalt to build 13 acres luxury housing project in Gurugram

Aditya Birla Novelis

K M Birla's Hindalco Industries mulls seeking $1.2 bn in Novelis IPO

Ananya Birla, founder and chairman of Svatantra Microfinance, in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

'Hardest decision', says Ananya Birla as she quits music for business

Aditya birla fashion and Retail

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail shares zoom 17% on demerger announcement

Topics : Birla Group Aditya Birla Capital Gurugram housing Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon