The company's consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 3,223 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday posted a 5 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 3,395 crore in the September 2024 quarter on account of higher income.

The company's consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 3,223 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

"The company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 3,395 crore, registering a growth of five per cent compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year," the filing said.

During the period under review, its consolidated income rose to Rs 62,655.85 crore from Rs 52,157.02 crore in the year-ago period.

 

Its expenses in the September quarter increased to Rs 57,100.76 crore against Rs 47,165.95 crore a year ago.

"We have delivered yet another quarter of strong financial performance despite the continuing global macro economic volatility. The projects and manufacturing businesses of the company continue to perform well. We have a record order book of Rs 5 lakh crore-plus that is a testimony of our proven competence in the domains of engineering, construction, manufacturing and project management," its Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

L&T is a $ 27 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

