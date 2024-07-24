Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 28% to Rs 236 cr

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Wednesday reported a 28 per cent rise in profit after tax to Rs 235.7 cr, its highest quarterly gain, for the three months ended June 2024.

The asset management firm, part of Aditya Birla Capital, had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 184.6 cr in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, according to a stock exchange filing.

The company's revenue from operations rose 24 per cent to Rs 386.6 cr in the quarter under review from Rs 311.2 cr in the April-June quarter of the preceding fiscal (2023-24).