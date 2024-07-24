L&T Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 11.7% to Rs 2,786 cr on higher revenue

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) saw its net profit attributable to the owners of the company for the June-2024 ended quarter (Q1FY25) rise 11.7 per cent, aided by higher revenue and better execution.

For the quarter under review, L&T reports a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,786 crore. Revenue for the same period rose 15.1 per cent to Rs 55,210 crore, on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For the full year FY24-25, L&T’s management maintained its guidance of a 15 per cent growth in revenue and 10 per cent growth in order inflow from a year ago, and core margins to remain at 8.25 per cent.

The outstanding order book as of June 2024, the company said, was at Rs 4.90 trillion, with the share of international orders at 38 per cent. New order wins were at Rs 70,936 crore, up 8 per cent Y-o-Y, which the management noted was largely aided by order wins in the international market, particularly West Asia.



“International orders amounted to Rs 32,598 crore, making up 46 per cent of the total order inflow,” the company said.

The company beat street estimates as in a Bloomberg poll, 13 analysts estimated revenue of Rs 53,600 crore and seven analysts estimated a net income adjusted of Rs 2,639 crore. Sequentially, L&T’s profit fell 36.6 per cent and revenue fell by 17.8 per cent.

SN Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director for the company, said, “We have achieved steady growth across all financial parameters in Q1FY25, despite the geopolitical situation across the globe. The Union Budget released yesterday presented a detailed roadmap towards pursuit of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. With the expected policy continuation in India, the tailwinds in the Indian economic growth are likely to continue, which will facilitate the Group to achieve its Lakshya 26 targets.”