Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Airtel Payments Bank Q3 results: Net profit surges 70% to Rs 18.5 crore

Airtel Payments Bank Q3 results: Net profit surges 70% to Rs 18.5 crore

The Bank's net profit stood at Rs 18.5 crore, up by 70 per cent YoY and Ebitda grew 66 per cent YoY to Rs 87 crore in Q3 FY25

Airtel Payments Bank

Customer balances also saw a strong increase, crossing Rs 3,332 crore, up 42 per cent YoY. | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Airtel Payments Bank on Wednesday reported 70 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 18.5 crore for December quarter 2024-25.

It had cinched a record growth with quarterly revenue crossing Rs 700 crore, up by 49 per cent year-on-year, a release said.

"The Bank's net profit stood at Rs 18.5 crore, up by 70 per cent YoY and Ebitda grew 66 per cent YoY to Rs 87 crore in Q3 FY25," it said.

During the quarter, the payments bank's Monthly Transacting Users (MTU) exceeded 100 million, up by 62 per cent over the same period previous year.

The annualised gross merchandise value (GMV) of about Rs 4,00,000 crore reflected the growing adoption of the payments bank's digital savings accounts, merchant propositions and other products, it said.

 

Also Read

Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 45% to Rs 11.2 cr

Pakistan vs South Africa live updates

PAK vs SA live score, ODI Tri-series 2025: Pakistan get quick wickets as 240 comes up for SA

mutual funds

Angel One MF launches two schemes tracking Nifty Total Market Index

Canada Indian

Canada added 374,832 new citizens in 2024, most from India despite curbs

Modi, Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel

LIVE: Acquisition of Pinaka rocket launcher by France will bolster defence ties, says PM Modi

Customer balances also saw a strong increase, crossing Rs 3,332 crore, up 42 per cent YoY.

"This growth is fuelled by the strong adoption of Airtel Payments Bank's digital offerings, with more customers opting for its safe digital account for their daily transactions," the release said.

MD and CEO Anubrata Biswas said as a fully integrated, technology-driven banking platform, Airtel Payments Bank continues to meet the diverse financial needs of both urban and rural customers.

"Notably, we are now India's third-largest mobile bank and the preferred choice for a secure second account," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premier engineering concern Bharat Forge has broadened its revenue streams by entering new non-auto segments and markets, resulting in the share of the auto business dropping to 58 per cent in the financial year 2024 (FY24) from 80 per cent (FY07). I

Bharat Forge Q3FY25 results: Net profit drops 16.38% to Rs 212.78 cr

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland Q3 profit rises 35% to Rs 820 cr on exports, festive sales

Q3 result

Hi-Tech Pipes Q3 results: PAT grows 34% to Rs 19 crore, revenue up 20.78%

dominos, domino jubilant food pizza

Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 results: PAT falls 35% to Rs 42.9 cr, revenue up 56%

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Patel Engineering Q3 results: Net profit grows 14.5% to Rs 80 crore

Topics : Airtel payments bank Q3 results Payment banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon