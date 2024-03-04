Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Q3 net profit rises 46 pc to Rs 27.42 cr

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd on Monday reported a 46 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.42 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 18.77 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, the newly-listed firm said in a regulatory filing.
Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 163.61 crore as against Rs 142.64 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 102.99 crore as compared to Rs 89.74 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.
This is the first earnings statement by the company which runs hotels under brands, including the Park, Park Collection, Zone by The Park, and Zone Connect by The Park, after its listing on bourses in February.

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

