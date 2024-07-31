Business Standard
Zee Ent Q1 results: Profit up at Rs 118.10 cr, revenue rises 7.6%

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 53.42 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) said in a regulatory filing

Zee

Total expenses of ZEEL was at Rs 1,941.12 crore, marginally up in the June quarter of FY25. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 118.10 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.
The company had reported a net loss of Rs 53.42 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) said in a regulatory filing.
The total income of the company was up 7.56 per cent to Rs 2,149.52 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 1,998.26 crore in the corresponding quarter.
Total expenses of ZEEL was at Rs 1,941.12 crore, marginally up in the June quarter of FY25.
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd on Wednesday were trading at Rs 147.60 on BSE, up 1.72 per cent from the previous close.

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

