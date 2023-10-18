close
Sensex (-0.83%)
65877.02 -551.07
Nifty (-0.71%)
19671.10 -140.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6027.35 -9.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.90%)
40367.15 -366.20
Nifty Bank (-1.17%)
43888.70 -520.80
Heatmap

Astral Q2FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 82% YoY to Rs 131.7 cr

The revenue from operations for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 1,363 crore, compared to Rs 1,171.6 crore year-on-year

Astral

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The consolidated net profit of Astral for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY24) saw a rise of 82.91 per cent to Rs 131.7 crore, compared to Rs 72 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

The revenue from operations for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 1,363 crore, compared to Rs 1,171.6 crore year-on-year (YoY), which is a rise of 16.33 per cent.

The company's operational performance improved as earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased to Rs 233.5 crore in Q2FY24, as compared to Rs 154.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. This is a rise of 50.74 per cent.

Recently, the company started commercial production at the Guwahati plant (East). The company's "Fire Pro" received an ISI certification. Astral is the first Indian company to have this certification.

During this quarter, Astral got the NSF certification for its water tank products. It became the first NSF-certified brand for water tank products in the country.

In a press release, the company stated that it has consolidated cash (including cash equivalents) and bank balance is Rs 533.2 crore, as of September 30, 2023.

Astral stock closed at Rs 1,950.9 on Wednesday.

Also Read

TCS Q2FY24 result: Net profit up 8.7%; buyback worth Rs 17,000 cr announced

BSE Midcap index hits 52-week high; Astral surges 9% on strong Q4 results

Astral's high growth prospects reflect well in its high valuation

TCS Q2 preview: Revenue, profit seen rising in single-digits; buyback eyed

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

IndusInd Bank Q2 results: Net profit jumps 22% on robust growth in loans

Bandhan Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises to Rs 721cr on loan portfolio

Wipro Q2FY24 result: Net profit rises to Rs 2,667 crore; revenue down 0.1%

Syngene International Q2 results: Net profit rises 14.22% to Rs 116.5 crore

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q2 net profit up 22.4% to Rs 244 crore

Topics : Astral Poly Technik Q2 results BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG LIVE SCOREDA Hike for Central Govt.Navratri 2023 Day 4Airtel launched CCaaS PlatformNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon