Astral Q2FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 82% YoY to Rs 131.7 cr

The consolidated net profit of Astral for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY24) saw a rise of 82.91 per cent to Rs 131.7 crore, compared to Rs 72 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

The revenue from operations for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 1,363 crore, compared to Rs 1,171.6 crore year-on-year (YoY), which is a rise of 16.33 per cent.

The company's operational performance improved as earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased to Rs 233.5 crore in Q2FY24, as compared to Rs 154.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. This is a rise of 50.74 per cent.

Recently, the company started commercial production at the Guwahati plant (East). The company's "Fire Pro" received an ISI certification. Astral is the first Indian company to have this certification.

During this quarter, Astral got the NSF certification for its water tank products. It became the first NSF-certified brand for water tank products in the country.

In a press release, the company stated that it has consolidated cash (including cash equivalents) and bank balance is Rs 533.2 crore, as of September 30, 2023.



Astral stock closed at Rs 1,950.9 on Wednesday.