Bandhan Bank Q2 results: Profit soars 245% to Rs 721cr on loan portfolio

The loan portfolio of the Kolkata-headquartered bank at the end of the July-September quarter stood at Rs 1.08 lakh crore, reflecting a 12.3 per cent rise over the corresponding period last year

Representative Image

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 4:17 PM IST
Private lender Bandhan Bank on Wednesday reported a whopping 245 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 721 crore in the second quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal as compared to Rs 209 crore in the year-ago period.
The loan portfolio of the Kolkata-headquartered bank at the end of the July-September quarter stood at Rs 1.08 lakh crore, reflecting a 12.3 per cent rise over the corresponding period last year.
Bandhan Bank MD & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said the total deposits of the lender at the end of the quarter stood at Rs 1.12 lakh crore, registering a growth of 12.8 per cent year-on-year.

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

