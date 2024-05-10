Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q4 results: Net profit falls 31% to Rs 91 crore

Its total income declined to Rs 1,874.77 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 2,059.10 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing

Bajaj Hindusthan, LPGCL

Its total income fell to Rs 6,146.33 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 6,360.34 crore in 2022-23.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd on Friday reported a 31 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 90.56 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.
Its net profit stood at Rs 130.91 crore in the year-ago period.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Its total income declined to Rs 1,874.77 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 2,059.10 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
In 2023-24, the company's net loss narrowed to Rs 86.92 crore against Rs 134.74 crore in the preceding year.
Its total income fell to Rs 6,146.33 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 6,360.34 crore in 2022-23.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon