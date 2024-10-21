Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 results: Profit up 21% on steady home loan demand

Business Standard
The company, a unit of non-bank lender Bajaj Finance , reported its first quarterly earnings since its $782 million initial public offering in September that gathered strong investor interest

Reuters
Oct 21 2024

India's most valuable home loan financier Bajaj Housing Finance posted a 21% rise in its second-quarter profit on Monday as demand for credit remained robust.
 
Profit after tax rose to Rs 546 crore (nearly $65 million) for the three months ending Sept. 30 from Rs 451 crore a year earlier.
 
Demand for houses is rising in the world's most-populous country, boosting demand for home loans.
 
 
Residential real estate prices are set to rise steadily over the next few years, driven by demand for premium properties, which form a dominant part of Bajaj Housing Finance's business.
 
Its loan assets rose 27% year-on-year to Rs 89,878 crore during the September quarter. Total assets under management rose 26% to over Rs 1 trillion.
 

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid, rose 13% to Rs 713 crore.
 
Asset quality worsened, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rising to 0.29% at the end of September, from 0.24% a year earlier.
 
Bajaj Housing Finance's shares have fallen 17% since listing and settled about 2% lower ahead of the results.
 
Rivals PNB Housing Finance and LIC Housing Finance are expected to report second-quarter results on Oct. 24 and Oct. 28, respectively.

Oct 21 2024

