Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bharat Electronics bags IT infrastructure orders worth Rs 848 crore

BEL has also received orders worth Rs 182 crore towards miscellaneous spares and services. With this, BEL has received cumulative orders of Rs 28,494 crore in the current fiscal

Bharat Electronics

"This is one of the biggest civilian projects acquired on competitive basis by BEL during the current financial year," it said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Tuesday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 847.84 crore, including a major project from the finance ministry.
The company bagged an order worth Rs 665.84 crore (plus taxes) from Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Ministry of Finance, to implement and manage IT infrastructure.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The scope of the project is to supply, install and maintain IT and networking infra, field IT support and centralised management and monitoring," BEL said in a filing to BSE, adding the maintenance support will be provided for five years which includes the implementation period.
"This is one of the biggest civilian projects acquired on competitive basis by BEL during the current financial year," it said.
BEL has also received orders worth Rs 182 crore towards miscellaneous spares and services. With this, BEL has received cumulative orders of Rs 28,494 crore in the current fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Customs 2.0 in offing, to provide fully automated stakeholder service: Govt

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

'Macrotech Developers aims to generate surplus cash in Q4, reduce debt'

Gillette India Dec quarter results: Net profit rises 39.6% on better demand

Arvind Q3 results: Revenue falls 4.6% to Rs 1,880 cr on tepid denim demand

Bajaj Finserv Q3 results: Net profit increases by 22% to Rs 2,158 crore

NTPC Q3 results: Profit up 7% at Rs 5,208 cr, income falls to Rs 43,574 cr

Topics : Bharat Electronics IT Industry Electronics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesOnePlus 12 Sale TodayInterim Budget 2024 Date & TimeBank of Baroda Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon