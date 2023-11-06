close
Sensex (0.92%)
64958.69 + 594.91
Nifty (0.94%)
19411.75 + 181.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.55%)
6104.65 + 93.30
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
39937.10 + 349.70
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43619.40 + 301.15
Heatmap

Barbeque-Nation posts net loss of Rs 12.37 cr in second straight quarter

India's retail inflation remained above the Reserve Bank of India's 2%-6% tolerance for most of the reporting quarter, and eased to 5.02% only in September

Q2 earnings, Q2

Shares of Barbeque Nation fell 2.5% at Rs 631.9 after the results, with a trading volume of 1.7x its 30-day average

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's Barbeque-Nation Hospitality on Monday reported a loss for a second straight quarter, hurt by slowing demand and rising expenses.
The restaurant chain posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 12.37 crore ($1.5 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to a loss of Rs 4.31 crore last quarter.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 7.09 crore in the year-ago period.
Indian food companies have been battling slowing customer footfall as high inflation is causing consumers to curb discretionary spending.
India's retail inflation remained above the Reserve Bank of India's 2%-6% tolerance for most of the reporting quarter, and eased to 5.02% only in September.
To offset this, Barbeque-Nation launched promotional offers including "early bird sales" on beverages and food to increase sales.
The company said in a statement it saw a "seasonally weak quarter impacted by vegetarian only days."
Its same store sales - a key metric of performance - fell 10.7% year-on-year, while its total revenue fell 2.8%. The company added four stores and closed four others in the period.
It added that it would look at cost optimization ways to improve same stores sales growth in the second half of the fiscal.
Barbeque-Nation's expenses rose 2%, dragged higher employee benefit expenses and occupancy costs, which more than offset a 2.5% decline in cost of food and beverages.
Shares of Barbeque Nation fell 2.5% at Rs 631.9 after the results, with a trading volume of 1.7x its 30-day average.
Rivals Westlife Foodworld and Sapphire Foods India previously posted fall in profits, while Dominos Pizza franchisee Jubilant FoodWorks beat Q2 profit estimates as cheaper pizzas helped demand.

Also Read

Barbeque Nation posts Q4 loss of Rs 11.60 cr, revenue up 11.6% to Rs 280 cr

Stocks to watch: Sun Pharma, ONGC, Tata Motors, Adani Wilmar, BBQ Nation

One nation, one election: All you need to know about simultaneous elections

Kovind to hold first meeting of 'One Nation, One Election' panel today

Kerala CM opposes 'one nation, one election'; criticises BJP-led Centre

Bajaj Electricals Q2 results: Net profit declines 56% to Rs 27.3 cr

Borosil Renewables net profit grows to Rs 30 crore in Jul-Sep quarter

Divi's Laboratories Q2FY24 result: Net profit dips 29% to Rs 348 crore

Bharat Forge Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 214 crore

Sundram Fasteners Q2 results: Net profit rises 14% rise to Rs 133 crore

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Hospitality industry Restaurant Q2 results

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEWhatsAppBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon