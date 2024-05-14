Business Standard
BASF India Q4 result: PAT up 15% at Rs 161 cr, total income at Rs 3,384 cr

Total income rose marginally to Rs 3,384.67 crore during January-March quarter of the 2023-24 financial year, from Rs 3,352.77 crore in the year-ago period, as per the regulatory filing

The company's shares rose 12.70 per cent to settle at Rs 4,615 apiece on the BSE. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

BASF India Ltd on Tuesday posted a 15.30 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 161.43 crore during the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal.
Its profit stood at Rs 140 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal.
Total income rose marginally to Rs 3,384.67 crore during January-March quarter of the 2023-24 financial year, from Rs 3,352.77 crore in the year-ago period, as per the regulatory filing.
Expenses remained flat at Rs 3,165.34 crore in the said period.
The company's shares rose 12.70 per cent to settle at Rs 4,615 apiece on the BSE.
 

Topics : BASF India Q4 Results corporate earnings

First Published: May 14 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

