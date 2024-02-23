Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BASF to slash another 1 bn euros in Germany, flags earnings rebound

CEO Martin Brudermueller, who will quit in April to become non-executive chairman of carmaker Mercedes-Benz, cited high competitiveness of the group outside of Germany under challenging conditions

BASF

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Germany's BASF will slash another 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in annual costs at its Ludwigshafen headquarters, citing weak demand and high energy costs in its home market, highlighting the country's economic woes.

The annual cost savings will be reached by the end of 2026, affecting both production and administrative activities at its largest chemical complex, the German chemicals giant said in a statement on Friday.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It also predicted that group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, would rebound to between 8 billion and 8.6 billion euros in 2024. Last year, it fell 29% to 7.67 billion.
 
CEO Martin Brudermueller, who will quit in April to become non-executive chairman of carmaker Mercedes-Benz, cited high competitiveness of the group outside of Germany under challenging conditions.
 
"On the other hand, the negative earnings at our Ludwigshafen site show the urgent need for further decisive actions here to enhance our competitiveness," he added.
 
An economic downcycle at home is weighing on volumes affecting specialty chemicals and more basic petrochemicals known as its upstream business, the company said. This would lead to more job cuts that are being discussed with shop stewards.
 
"Higher production costs due to structurally higher energy prices predominantly burden the upstream businesses." The German government this week cut its 2024 economic growth projection to 0.2%, from 1.3% previously, amid weak global demand, geopolitical uncertainty and persistently high inflation.
 
High interest rates and cost inflation have in particular burdened the construction industry, hitting BASF chemicals that go into insulation slabs, among other uses.
 
Major economic research institutes said in January that the 2024 outlook for the country's construction
 
sector is grim, with spending by builders set to fall for the first time since the financial crisis.
 
A year ago, BASF already laid out detailed plans to close sites, slash costs and shed about 2,600 jobs in Europe amid structurally weak demand there, affecting mainly Ludwigshafen.
 
In October, the company ramped up cost cuts further to around 1.1 billion euros annually from the end of 2026, having previously targeted a 1 billion euro reduction.
 

Also Read

Recovery in chemicals may be delayed until FY25, more downgrades ahead

Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Qualifier Highlights: Germany beat India in SF

BASF India posts first profit growth in six quarters at Rs 149 crore

ONGC plans to invest Rs 1 trillion to set up two petrochemical plants

Zydex eyes 15-20% revenue growth to Rs 375 cr across all verticals in FY24

Vietnam aims to produce 100,000-500,000 MT tons of hydrogen a year by 2030

Qantas A350 delivery delayed due to redesigning of extra fuel tank: Airbus

Post-pandemic recovery fuels robust attendance, hopes at Singapore Airshow

Donald Trump asks US judge to dismiss charges over handling of documents

Saudi sovereign wealth fund pitches kingdom as AI hub outside of US

It will propose an annual dividend of 3.40 euros per share, unchanged from a year earlier, it said on Friday.

Topics : basf BASF India Germany chemicals companies Chemical industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon