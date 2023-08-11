Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

BEML posts smaller Q1 loss as expenses fall, govt spending increases

The push, which included segments such as defence and transport, came ahead of a parliamentary election due in 2024

BEML

BEML | Photo: bemlindia.in

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

(Reuters) - India's BEML Ltd reported a narrower first-quarter loss on Friday, supported by a dip in input costs and as government spending for infrastructure increased.
The state-owned heavy equipment maker said its consolidated loss narrowed to 746.4 million Indian rupees ($9.02 million) in the three months ended June 30, from 823.3 million rupees a year earlier.
The Indian government's push for higher capital expenditure in its last full budget announced in February 2023 benefited companies in the infrastructure and allied space.
The push, which included segments such as defence and transport, came ahead of a parliamentary election due in 2024.
Also contributing to the narrower loss was a 13.2% fall in total expenses, thanks to a 30.5% dip in the cost of materials consumed.
Its consolidated revenue from operations, however, fell 14% to 5.77 billion rupees, hurt by a slowdown in the realisation of projects.

Also Read

Land spinoff holds up $232 million BEML privatisation deal: Reports

BEML Land Assets freezes at 5% lower circuit post stock market debut

Govt may soon invite financial bids for selling 26% in defence PSU BEML

Aero India 2023: India rejuvenated defence mfg sector in 8-9 yrs, says PM

Govt spending to drive India's growth in this fiscal, economists say: Poll

Dredging Corporation returns to black; posts Rs 15 cr net profit in Q1

GVK Power & lnfrastructure Q1 profit at Rs 275 cr due to lower expenses

Kalpataru Projects International profit rises over 28% to Rs 113 cr in Q1

Apollo Hospitals Q1 results: Net profit declines 47% to Rs 167 crore

Biocon Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 11% to Rs 148.9 cr

Shares of BEML fell as much as 2.5% on Friday after the results. They had risen 29% in the April-June quarter.
($1 = 82.7950 Indian rupees)
 
(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Janane Venkatraman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BEML Q1 results

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAir India New LogoJailer Box Office Collection Day 1Stock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftLatest News Live UpdatesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon