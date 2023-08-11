Confirmation

GVK Power & lnfrastructure Q1 profit at Rs 275 cr due to lower expenses

Total expenses declined to Rs 240.27 crore in the quarter from Rs 809.18 crore in the same period a year ago

q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
GVK Power & lnfrastructure on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 275.27 crore for June quarter 2023-24, mainly due to lower expenses.
The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 400.08 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, a BSE filing said.
Total expenses declined to Rs 240.27 crore in the quarter from Rs 809.18 crore in the same period a year ago.
Total income dipped to Rs 515.50 crore from Rs 620.37 crore in the same period a year ago.
The company's board appointed T Ravi Prakash as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and his appointment is effective from September 1, 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : GVK Power and Infrastructure Q1 results

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

