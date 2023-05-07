close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Government may soon invite financial bids for selling 26% in BEML

The government may soon invite financial bids for strategic sale of defence PSU BEML after its non-core business got listed on the bourses last month

Press Trust of India New Delhi
BEML

BEML | Photo: bemlindia.in

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government may soon invite financial bids for strategic sale of defence PSU BEML after its non-core business got listed on the bourses last month.

In January 2021, the government invited preliminary bids for selling 26 per cent stake in BEML along with the management control. It received multiple expressions of interest (EoIs) for the sale.

Following that, in October last year, BEML demerged its non-core businesses into BEML Land Assets and listed the new company on the bourses on April 19, 2023.

The listing of land and other non-core assets is complete. Now we will soon invite financial bids for the core assets, which is construction and defence related, an official told PTI.

BEML is a diversified company supplying product, services and support to defence & aerospace, mining & construction, and rail & metro for clients within and outside India.

The government currently holds 54.03 per cent stake in BEML, which is a public sector undertaking under the defence ministry.

Also Read

Aero India 2023: India rejuvenated defence mfg sector in 8-9 yrs, says PM

HAL hands over advanced light helicopter to Mauritius ahead of schedule

PM Modi to inaugurate 14th edition of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru tomorrow

Biggest defence importer for decades now exports to 75 countries: PM Modi

World Earth Day 2023: Top 7 Travel Tips For Eco-Conscious Holiday

As Indian carriers rake up hiring, Go First insists on notice period

OECD CPI falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as energy inflation continues to drop

Q1 profits jump to $35.5 bn at Buffett's Berkshire ahead of annual meeting

JSW Energy, SECI sign agreement for 300 MW wind power projects

Temasek considers investing $100 million in jeweller BlueStone: Report

At the current market price, sale of the government's 26 per cent stake in BEML will fetch around Rs 1,500 crore to the exchequer. In 2016, the Union Cabinet had approved the strategic disinvestment along with transfer of management control, of the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BEML auction

First Published: May 07 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Government may soon invite financial bids for selling 26% in BEML

BEML
2 min read

As Indian carriers rake up hiring, Go First insists on notice period

Go First
2 min read

OECD CPI falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as energy inflation continues to drop

inflation
3 min read

Q1 profits jump to $35.5 bn at Buffett's Berkshire ahead of annual meeting

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Bank of India Q4 net more than doubles to Rs 1,350 cr on improvement in NII

Bank of India
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Vedanta resources repays $800 million loans to Standard Chartered

Anil Agarwal
1 min read

Union Bank's Q4 net rises 93.3% to Rs 2,782 cr on healthy growth in NII

Union Bank Of India
2 min read

Q1 profits jump to $35.5 bn at Buffett's Berkshire ahead of annual meeting

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Bank of India Q4 net more than doubles to Rs 1,350 cr on improvement in NII

Bank of India
2 min read

Paytm boosts merchant payments leadership, GMV grows 34% in April

Paytm
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon