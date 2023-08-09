Berger Paints India logs 40% rise in net profit to Rs 355 crore in Q1

Berger Paints India on Wednesday reported a 40 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 354.91 crore for the June quarter.

The company, which had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 253.71 crore for the same period in the last fiscal, said its board has approved the issue of one bonus equity share of face value of Re 1 each against 5 equity shares of the face value of Re 1 each, subject to shareholders' approval.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the first quarter of the current fiscal was Rs 3,029.51 crore as against Rs 2,759.7 crore in the year-ago period, Berger Paints India said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 2,570.68 crore as compared to Rs 2,433.92 crore in the year-ago quarter.

"The decorative business saw double-digit growth both on value and volume fronts on high bases... Auto GI (General Industry) and protective division have done well even on high bases. Powder coatings underperformed in Q1 (April-June), but is expected to do better in Q2," Berger Paints India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Abhijit Roy said.

Further, he said the company's Nepal operations underperformed due to country-specific issues and will rebound in the coming quarter.

Also Read BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims Asian Paints posts 45% rise in Q4 profit on strong demand, easing costs Nepal, China to resume two-way trade via key border points from today Bajaj Consumer Care Apr-June quarter net profit rises 36.37% to Rs 46.22 cr OnMobile Global net jumps over two-fold to Rs 10 cr in Apr-Jun quarter SJVN net profit declines 55% to Rs 272 cr in Q1 due to lower revenues Trent logs 45% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 166.67 cr in Q1 Kalyan Jewellers logs 33% surge in profit for Q1 on seasonal demand