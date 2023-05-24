close

Trident Ltd net profit falls 28% to Rs 130.66 cr in March quarter

Its revenue from operations slipped 15.86 per cent to Rs 1,573.25 crore against Rs 1,869.85 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion

Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Trident Ltd on Wednesday reported a 27.91 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 130.66 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 181.25 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Trident said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations slipped 15.86 per cent to Rs 1,573.25 crore against Rs 1,869.85 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Trident's total expenses fell 13.76 per cent to Rs 1,407.45 crore in the March quarter.

Its total income declined 15.75 per cent to Rs 1,580.33 crore in Q4 FY23.

For the fiscal ended March 2023, Trident's net profit fell 47 per cent to Rs 441.61 crore. It reported a net profit of Rs 833.75 crore in FY22.

Its consolidated revenue from operations dipped 9.5 per cent to Rs 6,332.26 crore in FY23.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing Trident informed its board in a meeting held on Wednesday declared its first interim dividend of Rs 0.36 per fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1 each for the financial year 2023-24.

Punjab-based Trident Ltd operates in the segments of home textiles, yarns, papers and energy.

Shares of Trident Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 34.72 apiece on BSE, up 0.23 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 24 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

