Nykaa Q4 earnings slip 72% to Rs 2.4 crore, even as revenue rises 34%

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, parent company of beauty and fashion brand Nykaa, on Wednesday, reported a 71.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit to Rs 2.4 crore for the quarter ended March 31. Its net earnings were Rs 8.5 crore a year ago.
The company’s fashion business witnessed a demand slowdown; its expenses surged, too, due to growing material and employee costs.
Nykaa’s revenue, on the other hand, increased 33.7 per cent to Rs 1,302 crore in Q4 FY23, up from Rs 973 crore in the same period a year ago. However, revenue declined on a sequential basis from Rs 1,463 crore.
In FY23, Nykaa’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,144 crore from Rs 3,774 crore in FY22, an increase of more than 36 per cent.
The firm’s expenses in Q4FY23 jumped 33 per cent to Rs 1,303 crore versus Rs 979 crore in the corresponding period the previous financial year. Cost for materials consumed rose from Rs 16.6 crore in Q3 to Rs 97.2 crore in Q4.
Unlike its fashion business, the company claimed, in its quarterly update, that its beauty and personal care products saw ‘robust’ demand in Q4. The average order value (AOV) stood at Rs 1,803, up 5 per cent over the previous year.
Also Read
Five senior executives leave Nykaa; company calls it business as usual
Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit falls 71%, revenue from operations up 33%
From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today
Former Nykaa CFO Arvind Agarwal joins PayU India as chief financial officer
Will fortune change for new-age stocks in 2023?
LIC Q4 Results: Standalone PAT Rs 36,397.40 cr, AUM grows to Rs 43.97 trn
Icra Q4 net profit up 14.5% YoY to Rs 38.6 cr; revenue rises 16.4%
Oil India Q4 results: PAT jumps 10% to Rs1,788 cr, dividend Rs 5.50 a share
JB Pharma Q4 PAT rises 3.5% to Rs 88 cr, revenue stands at Rs 762 cr
APM Terminals Pipavav Q4 profit rises 31%, Ebitda stands at Rs 129.94 cr
FSN E-Commerce
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y