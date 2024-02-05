Sensex (    %)
                        
Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Profit jumps 54% to Rs 2,442 cr; revenue up 5.8%

Bharti Airtel had registered a profit of Rs 1,588.2 crore in the year-ago period, the company said on Monday

The consolidated revenue from operations during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal grew 5.8 per cent to Rs 37,899.5 crore from Rs 35,804.4 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Bharti Airtel on Monday posted a 54 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,442.2 crore in the December quarter.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal grew 5.8 per cent to Rs 37,899.5 crore from Rs 35,804.4 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

India revenue of Airtel grew 11.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 27,811 crore during the quarter.

Its average revenue per user in the country grew 7.7 per cent to Rs 208 from Rs 193 a year ago.

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

